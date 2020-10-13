Lou Anne Whitted Gernhart passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born in Goodland, Kansas on October 25, 1930 to Robert M. Whitted and Helen Tregemba Whitted.
She married Earl A. Gernhart in Goodland on July 29, 1950. They moved to Burley, Idaho in 1956 where they raised their five children. She enjoyed the many adventures Earl took the family on, camping, fishing and bird hunting.
She was also a great cook, seamstress and rose gardener.
Lou Anne was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (John) Scafe, Robert (Dorothy) Gernhart, Mary Lou (David) Williams, Danny (Brandie) Gernhart and Elizabeth (Donnie) Brown. 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, with Pastor Alan Nedrow of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com.