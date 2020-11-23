1/1
Louanna (Davis) Bonsor
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, November 20, 2020, our loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Louanna Davis Bonsor, of Plano, Idaho, passed away at the age of 72 while a patient of the Temple View Rehab in Rexburg due to a heart condition created by a long battle with diabetes.

Louanna was born February 4, 1948, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to William Ross and Margetta (Bales) Davis. In her youth, oldest of 7 children, Louanna enjoyed horseback riding and playing soft ball with her brothers, sister, and neighborhood friends. In later life, she enjoyed Sunday rides, camping, and hauling firewood with her family, and would say that it was her escape from life's worries. Louanna was also an excellent seamstress, and artist, working with her hands brought her great joy.

Louanna met her soulmate and love, Danny Bonsor, while spending time with friends in Ashton, and they were married May 27, 1967. While Louanna attended beauty college in Idaho Falls, they welcomed their first child, a son, Lynn. Over the next four years, they would add two daughters to their family, Suzette and Hope.

Louanna is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Callings she held within the church would strengthen her testimony. Danny and Louanna, along with their children, were sealed for time and all eternity on May 26, 1984, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Louanna was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Margetta Davis; and her three brothers: Scott, Sam, and Tim. She is survived by her husband, Danny; her children: Lynn Bonsor, Suzette (Aaron) Enno, and Hope (Wade) Quick; her brothers Jim and David (Susan) Davis; and sister Susan Davis; two granddaughters: Alesha (Pancho) and Breann Enno; two grandsons: Cody (Erin) Quick and Jaden Enno; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia; and one great-grandson, Dauntae.

Due to COVID, please wear face masks and take personal responsibility for social distancing. Thank you.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020. at the Wilford Church House at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before funeral services.

Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 23 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved