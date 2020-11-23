On Friday, November 20, 2020, our loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Louanna Davis Bonsor, of Plano, Idaho, passed away at the age of 72 while a patient of the Temple View Rehab in Rexburg due to a heart condition created by a long battle with diabetes.
Louanna was born February 4, 1948, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to William Ross and Margetta (Bales) Davis. In her youth, oldest of 7 children, Louanna enjoyed horseback riding and playing soft ball with her brothers, sister, and neighborhood friends. In later life, she enjoyed Sunday rides, camping, and hauling firewood with her family, and would say that it was her escape from life's worries. Louanna was also an excellent seamstress, and artist, working with her hands brought her great joy.
Louanna met her soulmate and love, Danny Bonsor, while spending time with friends in Ashton, and they were married May 27, 1967. While Louanna attended beauty college in Idaho Falls, they welcomed their first child, a son, Lynn. Over the next four years, they would add two daughters to their family, Suzette and Hope.
Louanna is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Callings she held within the church would strengthen her testimony. Danny and Louanna, along with their children, were sealed for time and all eternity on May 26, 1984, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Louanna was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Margetta Davis; and her three brothers: Scott, Sam, and Tim. She is survived by her husband, Danny; her children: Lynn Bonsor, Suzette (Aaron) Enno, and Hope (Wade) Quick; her brothers Jim and David (Susan) Davis; and sister Susan Davis; two granddaughters: Alesha (Pancho) and Breann Enno; two grandsons: Cody (Erin) Quick and Jaden Enno; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia; and one great-grandson, Dauntae.
Due to COVID, please wear face masks and take personal responsibility for social distancing. Thank you.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020. at the Wilford Church House at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. before funeral services.
