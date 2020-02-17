|
Lueen Holman Davies, 87, passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father February 9, 2020, at her home in North Edwards, CA, surrounded by family.
She was born April 16, 1932, in Moody Creek, ID, the eldest daughter of Darwin Rider Holmanand Ethel Ellen Gardner.
She met Edward Ellis Davies while they were attending Sugar Salem High School and were married December 27, 1950, in St. Anthony, ID. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple, April 22, 1967.
Lueen is survived by her children: Roger (Sheri), Brett (Sandra), DeLynn (Lynn), Tanna (Larry) Pierce, Bruce (Krista), Neal (Debbie); 25 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and her first great-great grandchild will arrive soon; siblings: Doyle (Joyce) Holman, Deanna Neibaur, Viola Williams, and sisters-in-law Shearer Holman and NaDara Holman. She was preceded in deathby her parents, siblings; Max, Blair, Larry and Brenda, 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild.
Lueen was an amazing seamstress. From a young age, she made all her own clothes and later her children's as well. She loved designing and creating various toys and stuffed animals for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for their birthdays and Christmas. She was a fabulous cook, and everyone enjoyed her homemade cookies, rolls and cinnamon rolls.
Her summers were spent in Idaho canning fresh fruits and vegetables, camping in the Beartooth, and enjoying family.
Lueen's talents included painting, crocheting, embroidering, and crafting. If she saw something she liked, she'd make a rough sketch of it, then would go home and make it.
Lueen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Primary and Relief Society leadership in her earlier years in the then Edwards Branch and Ward. Her willingness to share her talents with others gave her decades of opportunities to be with the sisters of all ages. She was called and served as a Stake Missionary, alongside her husband, for 2 years, sharing her testimony of our Savior and His Gospel.
Funeral services will be held, under the direction of Stickel Mortuary, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the North Edwards Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16509 Hillcrest Ave., North Edwards, CA 93523. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N 1st E, Rexburg, ID 83440. Interment will follow at the Plano Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a .
The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have treated her over the years. Especially, Tabitha, Nikki and Carla for the kind hospice care through Traditions Health.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Feb. 17 to Mar. 15, 2020