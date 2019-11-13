Home

Lyle Dee Nielsen


1927 - 2019
Lyle Dee Nielsen Obituary
Lyle Dee Nielsen, age 92, surrounded by family, passed away quietly at his Draper, Utah home Thursday, November 7, 2019. Lyle was born March 2, 1927 in St. Anthony, Idaho, the eighth of nine children to Sidney Niels Nielsen and Mary Elizabeth Jackson. He married Ruby McCullogh and together they had 6 children.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on November 16, 2019 at the South Mountain 4th Ward, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. A short visitation will be held prior to the services starting at 9:00 am. Graveside services will be held that afternoon beginning at 4:00 pm at the Parker, Idaho Cemetery.
For additional obituary information. please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 13 to Dec. 10, 2019
