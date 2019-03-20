"Beloved Professor"



Lyle J. Lowder, 92, passed away March 19, 2019, at Fairwinds Assisted Living Center Sandcreek.



He was born August 20, 1926, to Harold and Ada Stallings Lowder in Lewisville, Idaho. He grew up in Lewisville, known as "Tommy" and enjoyed the free life of the country, a Tom Sawyer life.



Soon after finishing high school, Lyle enlisted in the US Army. He served as a paratrooper for two years during World War II. He was honorably discharged in December 1946.



On March 8, 1947, Lyle married the girl of his dreams, Darlene Hadley. They recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They always dressed alike, and were rarely seen without each other. To this marriage came 5 daughters. The family loved traveling together all over the world.



Lyle taught at Ricks College for 36 years, and was a favorite professor to many. He helped many pre-med students get into medical, dental, and other science schools as their pre-med advisor. He loved learning, and continued to take classes after his retirement. He loved his farm in Egin, and would go out to sit and listen to the birds sing, and enjoy God's creations. He enjoyed taking his grandsons to the farm to work, and later the reward of hamburgers and fries. He loved a good joke, laughing, and drinking Pepsi with his buddies.



Lyle and Darlene served a Family History Mission for the in Salt Lake City. Lyle also served a Health Mission in Guatemala.



He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Lynette Neslen, Judy (Dennis) Schanz, Diane (Jeff) Thompson, and Kathie Westwood; 25 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Everett Lowder.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Haws; son-in-law, Jim Westwood; 3 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; 2 brothers; and his parents.



Our family wishes to thank the staff at One Source and Fairwinds for their personal and loving care of Lyle and Darlene.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at the Rexburg 6th Ward Chapel, 387 South 4th East. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.



Memorial donations may be made to the Lyle and Darlene Lowder Endowment Fund for BYU-Idaho students at give.byui.edu Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary