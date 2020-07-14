Early on July 11, 2020, Lynette Hale Muir, passed away peacefully at home. She was 77 years old. Lynette was the mother of five children whom she loved dearly. She always provided support and love for her family.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.
A lifelong Idaho native, Lynette was born in Idaho Falls and raised in Pocatello to Merlin and Nada (Moore) Hale. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961. She began working as legal secretary and then transitioned to the banking industry. After 37 years of service, she retired as Loan Officer from Washington Federal Savings and Loan Bank.
On March 25, 1971, she married the love of her life, Dennis, and together they began a family that would grow to include five children, spouses, and eleven grandchildren. She and Dennis were married for 49 memorable years.
Among her many pastimes she enjoyed crafting and family history research. She and Dennis served as Extraction and Indexing Coordinators for the BYU-I 2nd Stake for nearly nine years and she indexed over 300,000 records. Lynette was a talented cake decorator and took delight in creating cakes for family, friends and neighbors.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Dennis; five children, Malinda Ricks of Newdale, ID., Garth (Melissa) Muir of Draper, UT., Heather (Seth) Geiger of Rexburg, ID., Angela (Jason) Hollinger of Middleton, ID., and Wayne (Steffanie) Muir of Boise, ID; and ten grandchildren; Sister-in-laws, Jonna (Nyal) Angus and Lois Hale, Sister, Rulene (Dean) Dallimore, and Brother, Don (Vicky) Hale.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Nada (Moore) Hale, Brothers, George Merlin Hale, Maylen Vloyd Bennett, and Ralph Merlin Hale; Son-in-law, Jeremy Lon Ricks; and Granddaughter, Kelsi Muir.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15th at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please be respectful during this health crisis and take personal precautional measures. The interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.