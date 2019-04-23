Home

Services
Baxter Funeral Home - Ashton
717 Main Street P.O. Box 706
Ashton, ID 83420
(208) 652-3226
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashton LDS Stake Center
512 North 2nd Street
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ashton LDS Stake Center
512 North 2nd Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ashton LDS Stake Center
512 North 2nd Street
View Map
Lynn Edward Bowman Obituary
Lynn Edward Bowman, 82, passed away April 18, 2019, due to lingering health issues. Lynn, the son of Edward and Florence Nedrow Bowman was born and raised west of Ashton and spent the majority of his life working the family ranch.

He attended the Sarilda one room school through eighth grade and then North Fremont High School, graduating in 1955. After high school he attended Ricks College where he also played football. As a young adult he served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

In 1963 he married Mae Potter of Chester, Idaho in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 48 years when she passed away in 2011. Mae and Lynn were the parents of ten children. Family was their first priority and their lives were further enriched when grandchildren came along.

Lynn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church capacities through the years including his dedicated work in the scouting program. He, along with his wife, enjoyed being part of the community. Singing in the church and local choirs, being active in the NF booster club (enthusiastically following athletic events) and volunteering to teach school children to square dance, were all activities they enjoyed for decades. Lynn also served on the Fremont County Library Board for many years.

He is survived by his children: Trudy (Brian) Neuffer of Glenview, IL; Brett (Amy) Bowman of Logan UT; Bryce (Jerin) Bowman of Filer, ID; Melodie (David) Hess of Ashton, ID; Trina (Marty) Daffer of Pahrump, NV; VeAnn Atkinson of Logan, UT; Scott (Laura) Bowman of Ashton, ID; Kriss (Katrina) Bowman of Rigby, ID; Blake (Kaylie) Bowman of Ashton, ID; Gregg (Heather) Bowman of Rigby, ID; his 49 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Iris Holmquist of Seattle, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son-in-law, Bill Atkinson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 North 2nd Street, with Bishop James Nash officiating. The family will receive friends and family Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
