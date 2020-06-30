Lynn Neeley
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle Lynn Neeley, age 93, died June 24th, 2020 of a stroke.
Lynn was born June 14th, 1927, the son of Reuben & Myrle Neeley. He grew up in the Burton area where he attended school.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain's mate towards the end of WWII.
He is survived by his current wife Evelyn & 7 children – Kelley Neeley, Kristen Jensen, David Neeley, Scott Neeley, Steven Neeley, and Michael Price and David Price who are the sons of LaRene Neeley.
Lynn was a cheese maker by occupation. He lived in Everett, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and Petaluma, California where he produced award winning cheeses.
Lynn was an avid outdoorsman and loved teaching people how to fish.
Funeral services will be conducted in St. Anthony.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be
sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved