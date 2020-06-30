Doyle Lynn Neeley, age 93, died June 24th, 2020 of a stroke.
Lynn was born June 14th, 1927, the son of Reuben & Myrle Neeley. He grew up in the Burton area where he attended school.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain's mate towards the end of WWII.
He is survived by his current wife Evelyn & 7 children – Kelley Neeley, Kristen Jensen, David Neeley, Scott Neeley, Steven Neeley, and Michael Price and David Price who are the sons of LaRene Neeley.
Lynn was a cheese maker by occupation. He lived in Everett, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and Petaluma, California where he produced award winning cheeses.
Lynn was an avid outdoorsman and loved teaching people how to fish.
Funeral services will be conducted in St. Anthony.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be
sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.