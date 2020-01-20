|
Lynn Norval Schwendiman, 77, of St. Anthony, died January 15, 2020, at EIRMC of natural causes.
He was born September 14, 1932, in Newdale, Idaho, to Norval and Artella Ward Schwendiman. He attended schools in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar Salem High School.
He married LeeAnn Kirkham on March 8, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in the St. Anthony area. Four children were born to this union.
Lynn worked for the Idaho Stud Mill for 30 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. He enjoyed woodworking, silversmithing and glassworks.
He is survived by his children: Lynda (Frank) Teuschler-Deyo of San Antonio, Texas; Jackie (Jay) Perry of Rexburg; Cory Schwendiman of Redding, California; a daughter-in-law, Savannah Schwendiman of St. Anthony; a sister, Maureen (Eldon) Scott of Menan; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son Kelly, a grandson Matthew Deyo, and five sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at the St. Anthony 2nd Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday for one hour at the church prior to services.
Condolences may be sent online to the family
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, 2020