|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Moss Wiser, 73, of Rexburg passed suddenly from this life and returned to her Heavenly Home Saturday, 27 July 2019. The fourth of seven children, she was born 1 June 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Darrell Horman and Verla Pincock Moss.
Growing up on a farm in Sugar City, Peggy learned how to work and play. She loved all the animals on the farm and loved being outdoors. Peggy was excited to take part in girls' camp and went camping often with her parents and siblings. Peggy also loved to travel and visited many parts of our country.
Peggy attended schools in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1964.
She worked at Roger Brothers' and American Potato Plant for a combination of nearly 45 years.
Peggy married George Thomas Wiser 3 May 1968 in the Idaho Falls temple. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoying her callings as a Magazine Representative, Primary teacher, and a Visiting Teacher/Supervisor.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two siblings. Survivors include her daughter, Laurie (Blake) Thomson, Ucon; four grandchildren, Naomi, Royle, Joseph, Matthew; siblings, William D. "Bill" (Ann) Moss, Rexburg; Jill Moss, Sugar City; Joy Ball, Sugar City; Anne (Craig) Moss Williams, Idaho Falls, two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Skinner Moss (Boise); Deanna Osborne (St. Anthony), and one brother-in-law, Ray Voss II (St. Anthony).
The family wishes to extend appreciation to the staff at Homestead and Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and loving care of Peggy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, 1 August 2019 at the Sugar City Gray Church, 6 North Teton Ave, with Bishop Glade Pinnock officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the meetinghouse prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 30, 2019