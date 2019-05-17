Home

Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Maria Jenks
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Burton 3rd Ward Chapel
3958 W. 2000 S
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Burton 3rd Ward Chapel
3958 W. 2000 S.
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Maria Elna Jenks


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Elna Jenks Obituary
Maria Elna Jenks, 49 of Rexburg, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.

Maria was born November 12, 1969 in Perth, Australia to Harvey Vance Koon and Desma Rhodes Koon. She attended grade school in Whittier, California and nursing school in Utah. Maria married Travis Jenks, then later divorced. She worked as a nurse at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot and Good Samaritan Care Center in Idaho Falls.

Maria was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

She is survived by her father, Harvey Koon of Burton, Idaho, daughter, Brooke Jenks of Texas, son, Michael Bateman of Ucon, Idaho, and brother, Mark Anthony Koon of Idaho Falls. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Desma Rhodes.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Rexburg 9th Ward at 345 S. 3rd W. Rexburg, Idaho, 83440. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 17, 2019
