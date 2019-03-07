Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Muuns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Rose (Weekes) Muuns


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Rose (Weekes) Muuns Obituary
Marie Rose Weekes Munns passed from this mortal life into the great eternal life March 6, 2019, from natural causes due to age.

Marie was born January 3, 1932, in Archer, Idaho to Charles and Rose Weekes. She was the only daughter of a family of 4 having 2 older brothers, Lee and Cleve and younger brother Larry.

She attended school at Archer Elementary and graduated from Madison High School. Not long after she married the love of her life Merlin "Jim" Munns on September 15, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised four children; Connie, Toni, Tim, and Jimmy.

Marie held jobs at the House of Fabrics and Rexburg Livestock Auction. But what she was most passionate about was raising a family from her home grown garden, canning, being the familiy barber, sewing and keeping up with her loving husband. She truly enjoyed sewing, so much that she attended classes to make Jim a suit coat. Marie developed into a very gifted seamstress, hand crafting all her husbands shirts, her children's clothes and everyone in the family were gifted with her beautiful quilts. Her greatest joy in life was providing for her family and tending to all their needs.

Marie is survived by her husband, children; Connie ( Nolan) Erickson, Jim (Sherrie) Munns, daughter-in-law, Melanie Munns all of Archer, and Toni Mangum of Terreton; and a brother, Larry Weekes of Archer. She also leave a posterity of 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Tim Merlin Munns, son-in-law, Verg Mangum, two brothers and her parents.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at The Gardens for making our mother as comfortable as possible these last few weeks.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Archer LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
Download Now