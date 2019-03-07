Marie Rose Weekes Munns passed from this mortal life into the great eternal life March 6, 2019, from natural causes due to age.



Marie was born January 3, 1932, in Archer, Idaho to Charles and Rose Weekes. She was the only daughter of a family of 4 having 2 older brothers, Lee and Cleve and younger brother Larry.



She attended school at Archer Elementary and graduated from Madison High School. Not long after she married the love of her life Merlin "Jim" Munns on September 15, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised four children; Connie, Toni, Tim, and Jimmy.



Marie held jobs at the House of Fabrics and Rexburg Livestock Auction. But what she was most passionate about was raising a family from her home grown garden, canning, being the familiy barber, sewing and keeping up with her loving husband. She truly enjoyed sewing, so much that she attended classes to make Jim a suit coat. Marie developed into a very gifted seamstress, hand crafting all her husbands shirts, her children's clothes and everyone in the family were gifted with her beautiful quilts. Her greatest joy in life was providing for her family and tending to all their needs.



Marie is survived by her husband, children; Connie ( Nolan) Erickson, Jim (Sherrie) Munns, daughter-in-law, Melanie Munns all of Archer, and Toni Mangum of Terreton; and a brother, Larry Weekes of Archer. She also leave a posterity of 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Tim Merlin Munns, son-in-law, Verg Mangum, two brothers and her parents.



The family would like to thank the many caregivers at The Gardens for making our mother as comfortable as possible these last few weeks.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Archer LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.