Marilyn Rae Dayton Beech, 87, of Wilford, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, AZ, on February 15, 2020.
Marilyn was born January 15, 1933 in Wilford, Idaho, to Edna Irene Birch and Charles Augustus Dayton. She was the youngest of five children, joining a sister and three brothers: Elda, Dean, Earl and Max.
Marilyn attended first through eighth grade in the Wilford Grade School and graduated from Sugar Salem High School where she excelled in cheerleading, Glee Club and drama. After high school Marilyn pursued her dream of becoming a nurse by attending the LDS Hospital Nurses School in Idaho Falls where she achieved her RN degree. Marilyn's love for nursing lasted 55 years until her retirement from Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg at age 78.
Marilyn married John Thomas (J.T.) Beech on June 8, 1955, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They settled in Wilford on the family farm to begin their lives together and start their family.
They were blessed with three children: Michelle, Scott and Michael. They have 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. J.T. and Marilyn loved traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
J.T. and Marilyn worked hard on the family farm. Marilyn especially loved potato harvest and hiring local kids to pick spuds every fall. Due to Marilyn and J.T.'s hard work, the Beech farm was designated as an Idaho Centennial Farm in 1999.
Marilyn loved gardening and yard work and took great pride in the beautiful flowers and garden that she grew every summer. She enjoyed canning the vegetables that they harvested from their garden. She also loved picking huckleberries and went several times each summer until her health no longer allowed it.Her homemade bread and huckleberry jam were a family favorite.
Marilyn collected dolls, jewelry and antique medical instruments. She enjoyed going to gun shows with J.T. where they met and made life-long friendships and created many memories. She loved nothing better than a good garage sale and negotiating for the best bargain.
Marilyn had a beautiful alto voice and was a member of the Mellodaires singing group for 40 years. She loved sharing her talents.
Marilyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the Relief Society, Young Women, Primary, and Cub Scouts. Marilyn's life was spent nursing and serving. She cared for family, friends, neighbors and ward members.
In 2010 she was honored with the Idaho Excellence in Nursing Award presented by the March of Dimes.
After J.T.'s death in 2017, Marilyn spent most of her time in Mesa, AZ, with her daughter where she could enjoy the warm weather, lemon and orange trees and beautiful flowers all year round.
Family became her life as she has been lovingly cared for and surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved being with family, but she missed her home and friends in Idaho. She especially loved all the phone calls and cards that kept her connected to home.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Michelle (Nicholas) Blake of Mesa, AZ; Scott Beech of Pocatello, ID; and Michael (Kori) Beech of Albuquerque, 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law Max and Carol Dayton; and brother-in-law Claude Tuckett. She is preceeded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Wilford LDS Church (215 N 2400 E, St. Anthony). Friends may visit on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 am, both times at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 25, 2020