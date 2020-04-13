|
|
Marilyn Duke Stephens Peck, age 84, of St Anthony, Idaho, passed away at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in St. Anthony, Idaho April 10, 2020, of natural causes. She was born October 1, 1935 in Boise, Idaho and was adopted by Edgar and Alice Duke. She was their only child.
Marilyn lived in Idaho Falls, a short time in California and then in Ashton, Idaho.
She spent her early years enjoying making great friends, and helping her parents with their in home business, baking breads and pastries that they sold to the local stores in Ashton. She attended school in Ashton where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Max Richard Stephens, they had three children, Deb, Kathy and Doug, they were later divorced.
Marilyn and Max made their home on the ranch, Stephens Fish Creek Ranch and then in Ashton. During those years Marilyn worked as a cashier in the Rexall Drug Store and the grocery store owned by the Dexter Family. Marilyn and Max moved to Island Park, Idaho, in 1970, where Max had started Stephens Construction, Marilyn kept the books and also worked at Ponds Lodge as a cook. During those years, Marilyn made great friendships which lasted throughout her life.
Marilyn moved to St. Anthony, Idaho in 1973, and worked at the Silver Horse Shoe as a day cook. During that time, she met Donald "Dusty" Peck who was helping to build the Teton Dam. They married in 1977.
In 1978, Marilyn began working as a secretary for the Fremont County Agent, during the next 20 years, she was involved in the Fremont County 4-H program in many capacities, as a leader, taking kids to the summer camp programs and helping assist them with their projects, also helping with the County Fair. Marilyn also served as secretary of the Fremont County Fair Board and the Fremont and Madison County Wool Growers Association.
Marilyn and Dusty enjoyed helping and spent many hours at the fairgrounds rebuilding bleachers and buildings. She took great pride in taking care of the roses around the Fremont County Courthouse. Marilyn also enjoyed sewing and gardening. She has made many beautiful quilts, many she donated to charities. She also taught many ladies how to knit. She made many cute sweaters for her grandchildren which have lasted to be worn by her great- grandchildren.
Marilyn retired in 1998, and, for the next few years, she enjoyed traveling the country with Dusty, and taking great joy in babysitting her great- grandchildren.
Dusty passed in 2007, and Marilyn began helping her daughter Deb working with The Upper Valley Humane Society, Marilyn and Deb spent many hours rescuing, transporting and caring for these animals.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathy (Kent) Lords of Ashton, Idaho; her son, Mark Peck of Grand Junction, Colorado; her 8 grandchildren, Torin (Hailey) Peck of Ann Harbor, Michigan; Tyler Peck of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kim (Kevin) Labrum of Boise, Idaho; Kammie (Kent) Dummer of St. Anthony; Shannon (Joey) Jimenez of Denver, Colorado; Kallie (Jason) Pino of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kayla (Dirk) Forbush of St. Anthony, Idaho; and Logan (Daridee) Nagle of St. Anthony, Idaho; and 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Deb Coleman; and her son Doug "Digger" Stephens.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff of Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony for the care and compassion that they showed through the years of her stay. She was known to them as Grandma, and she took great joy in having that distinction.
The family also thanks Jodie and the staff at Encompass Home Health and Hospice for all their kindness and care.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Apr. 13 to May 11, 2020