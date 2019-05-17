Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Viewing 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM BYU-Idaho Taylor Chapel Funeral service 11:00 AM BYU-Idaho Taylor Chapel Resources More Obituaries for Mark Orchard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark James Orchard

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mark James Orchard, age 55, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. He was born July 13, 1963 in Casper, Wyoming to Robert W. Orchard and Mary L. (Hurst) Orchard. He grew up a true cowboy with his brothers and sisters on the Orchard Ranch in Wyoming-a land that he spoke often of and loved dearly. He graduated from Worland High School, then went on to earn degrees from the University of Wyoming and Brigham Young University, as well as a Master's in Business Administration from Kansas State University. He married Linda Jean Olsen at the Las Vegas Temple in Nevada.



He is survived by his wife Linda, and their four children: Mary (Samuel) Huyett, Benjamin (Abbey) Orchard, Elizabeth (Calvin) Pingry, and Rachel Orchard. Mark also had one grandson (born May 15, 2019). Mark was a role-model father who always sacrificed for his wife and children.



Mark joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he turned 24. He served an honorable two-year mission in Raleigh, North Carolina and fulfilled multiple leadership positions. Mark loved the Church and after joining, he lived the Gospel to its fullest. He served as a Seminary teacher, a Young Men's Leader, Scoutmaster, a Bishop, and Sunday School teacher.



Mark was an athlete his whole life. He was selected to join the United States Junior Olympic Wrestling team and had the opportunity to compete in Hungary. He also wrestled at the University of Wyoming and played on Wyoming's Rugby team. Mark loved to be active and enjoyed going to BYU-Idaho's gym to work out with his wife and friends on a regular basis. He could often be found running stadium stairs at the BYU-Idaho Stadium. Mark was an avid skier. He was a ski instructor at Snowbird and Sundance Resorts in Utah, and later would teach each of his children how to ski at Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming.



Mark was a masterful teacher who loved his students. He was the lead for developing the curriculum of the College Success Program at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Mark was very proud of his work on the College Success Program and felt blessed to have been able to share his vision for developing world-class leaders. Despite the newness of the course, the College Success Program has already impacted thousands of students and will continue to better the lives of tens of thousands yet to come.



Mark loved BYU football. He loved to cheer for the Cougars with his friends and attend games in Provo with his son, Ben. Mark was a patriot and deeply loved the United States of America, our troops, and the freedoms we all stand for. An American flag and a BYU flag would always wave in front of his home on gameday.



Mark lived life to the absolute fullest. His family and friends will miss the light that he brought with him wherever he went. He truly succored the weak, lifted the hands that hung down, and supported the feeble knees. Family, friends, and others whose lives he touched are welcome to celebrate Mark's life by attending viewings at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg, on Friday, May 17th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as well as on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the BYU-Idaho Taylor Chapel. Funeral services for Mark will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the BYU-Idaho Taylor Chapel. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.