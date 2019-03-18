Marlon Doyle Freeman, 63, of Challis, Idaho passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Challis. He was born June 7, 1955 in Rigby, Idaho, the son of Ivan Lamoin and Verla Benson Freeman.



Marlon grew up in the Burton, Idaho area. He attended school in Burton, and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. On June 5, 1976, he married Carey Seipert. They later divorced. He later married his best friend, Mary Ann Perrenoud.



Marlon owned and operated Freeman Construction in Southeast Idaho. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved mining and sharing life stories.



Marlon is survived by his daughters, Nicholet (Greg) Freeman Rees of Rigby, Idaho, and Jennifer (Travis) Jensen of St. Anthony, Idaho; sisters Colleen Fulkerson (Wendell Pells) of Clayton, Idaho and Shelley Dye of Rexburg, Idaho; brother Norman Layne (Trudy) Freeman of Rexburg, Idaho; and sixteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, William Storm Rees.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main St., Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends from 9:00 to 10:45 AM prior to services at Eckersell's. Condolences may be shared at eckersellfuneralhome.com.