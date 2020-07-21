Marshall Lee Roberts, son of Oda Lee Roberts and Beatrice Artimese Lewis Roberts, was born October 9, 1929, in Eros, Ouachita, Louisiana, and died July 18, 2020.
His mother died when he was born, and he lived with his paternal grandmother until he was seven. He then lived with his father and step-mother until the age of 14 when he moved to Washington D.C., to live with his aunt Vernie Roberts.
After graduating from high school he attended George Washington University for one year and then joined the Navy for service during the Korean War. During his enlistment in the Navy he was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized in Grave, Idaho, after his honorable discharge.
He graduated from San Diego Junior College and Brigham Young University, having studied Spanish, French, German, and English; Louisiana State University in New Orleans, concentering on Latin American and European History, and attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
He taught the aforementioned language in public schools in Albuquerque, NM, and Rexburg, ID. His gifts were languages and music appreciation. If discerned people in a store or on the street to be bilingual, he loved to meet them and converse with them in their native tongue. Without further elaborations the family would like acquaintances and friends to fill in their own memories.
Priorities in his life were Church (particularly his testimony of Joseph Smith and latter-days prophets), family, and students he taught, all of which he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife, LuWana Johnson Roberts, and the following children: Heather Roberts Ortiz, Pembroke Pines, Florida; Rachel Roberts Rooker (David), Salt Lake City, Utah; Nathan Alma Roberts (Annette Gough), tallahassee, Florida; Naomi Roberts Parker (Ryan Elliot Parker), Monteview; Aaron Jaques Roberts, Rexburg; Jared Lewis Roberts (Brooke Ollerton), Idaho Falls; Joseph Loader Roberts, Alabama. The following grandchildren were also important to him: Ortiz family - Elisa, Andres, Julio, Matthew; Rooker family - Megan, Seth, Zachary, Makayla; Roberts families - Natasha, Ethan, Corbin, Caleb; Grayson, Caroline; Jocelyn; Parker family - Benjamin, Elizabeth, Emily, Anna.
He was preceded in death by two infant siblings, James and Beatrice, a sister Ruby Roberts McCall and half-brothers Bobby Gene Roberts, Rev. Donald L. Roberts, Rev. Oda W. "Tuck" Head (Oscar) of West Monroe, Louisiana; Betty Roberts Jeffress of Jonesboro, Louisiana; and Sandra Roberts Williams (Jerry) of Pineville, Louisiana.
A graveside service at the Sugar City Cemetery at 11 AM.
