Mary Hazel Tubbs Hansen, 95, of Sugar City, passed away August 7, 2019, from causes incident to age at her daughter's home in Salem.
Hazel was born June 16, 1924, in Holbrook, Idaho to Mary Katherine Johnson and William Albert Tubbs. She was born into a large family of eleven children, six girls and five boys. The Tubbs family was among the first homesteaders to settle in Holbrook. She attended schools in Holbrook and Malad, and graduated from Malad High School in 1942. After graduation she moved to Pocatello where she worked for the railroad and as a secretary during World War II.
While working in Pocatello she met a young sailor, Dell Hansen, from Independence, Idaho, who was just back from the war. They were married on June 26, 1946, in Holbrook. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 15, 1949. They spent 63 wonderful years together. Dell passed away in 2009.
Hazel was a thoughtful and caring person who was always looking for ways to serve others. She loved to make quilts and made hundreds over the years. She made quilts for the Humanitarian Center as well as for her children and grandchildren.
She worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the Rexburg Nursing Home and later as a LPN at the Golden Living Center. She also cared for many people in their homes. She loved to read and went through stacks of books. She would sometimes stay up most of the night to finish a good book. Later in life she developed a love for nature and walking, and walked two to three miles a day. She enjoyed working in her yard and could be found there even in recent years.
She was a an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a faithful Visiting Teacher, and a Visiting Teacher Supervisor into her 90's.
She loved to travel and after Dell retired they bought a motor home and never stopped visiting many parts of the country. She especially enjoyed going to Dell's Navy reunions where they made many lasting friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dell; son Harvey; and sisters and brothers, Alta, Leatha, Ireta, Golda, Ardella, Verl, Earl, Dean, Orvil, Junior; and two grandsons.
She is survived by her children, Delene (Doyle) Peterson of Highland, Utah, Carol (Tony) Rothwell of Salem, Shayne (Susan Munns) Hansen of Newdale; a daughter-in-law, Karen(Williams) Hansen of Malad; 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at the Sugar City LDS Stake Center, 25 West 3rd South, Sugar City, Idaho 83448. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East,
in Rexburg, and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 9, 2019