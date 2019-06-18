Mary Louise Wilson Witbeck, 85, passed peacefully in her daughter's home in Lake Oswego, Oregon on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is now joyfully reunited with her husband, parents, and siblings in her eternal home.



Born December 17, 1933, in Panguitch, Utah to Eli Dewey and Leah Porter Wilson, Mary Louise was the third of 6 children. She was named after both her grandmothers: Mary and Louise. Her father died when she was 8 years old. She grew up in Hatch, Utah graduating from Panguitch High School before moving to Salt Lake with her mother and sisters. Mary Louise briefly attended the University of Utah. She met the love of her life, Billings Witbeck, and on August 15, 1955, they married in the Salt Lake City Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City for many years while Bill worked for the University of Utah. During their retirement years, Bill and Mary Louise built a home on the Teton River in Rexburg, Idaho where the family often congregated during summer months for fun and recreation.



Mary Louise was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught her children and grandchildren to be self-reliant, hard working, and resourceful. She took pride in being "different" by living the values she held dear. These values are captured in the family history volume she and Bill wrote titled "The Will to Make It, The Wit to Survive." She served in numerous church callings, most often working with children. She taught many youth over the years through 4-H, girl's camp, and scouting. Mary Louise loved doing handiwork, including sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She belonged to the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and embodied the pioneer spirit. She particularly enjoyed family reunions and Pioneer Day parades, and wrote many songs, poems, and skits to honor her ancestors. She loved church hymns. She played her father's violin in her youth and enjoyed playing the piano.



Bill said that when he met Mary Louise, he thought she was an angel. Mary Louise loved life, and appreciated each new day. She loved the Savior and quietly studied the scriptures. She always felt pride and joy in her children and grandchildren's accomplishments, and always had a light in her eyes.



Mary Louise and Bill have six children: Lillian (Rodger) Young of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Vance (Susan) Witbeck of Rexburg, Idaho, Garth Witbeck of Melbourne, Australia, Marilyn (Matthew) Witbeck of Atlanta, Georgia, Margaret Witbeck of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Suzanne (Jon) Wilcox of Santa Ana, California. Mary is survived by two sisters, Laura (Ted, deceased) Elmer, and Grace (Alvin) Arnold; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Mary Louise also had a close relationship with many other loving family members including Alan (Connie) Dunn of Rexburg, Idaho and their children.



Mary Louise was preceded in death by her father Eli Dewey and mother Leah Porter Wilson Dodge Tanner, her brother Ward (Dawn) Wilson, her sister Gwen Wilson, who died in infancy, and her sister Evelyn (Robert) Owens.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rexburg Idaho Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, with Bishop Chad Pocock officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.