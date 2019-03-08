Mary M. Larson, 79, of St. Anthony, passed away March 7, 2019, following various health issues.



Mary was born August 31, 1939, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ralph and Mary Rowberry, and grew up in Salem. She was a lifelong resident of Idaho.



She was married to Cecil Ray Larson. He passed away on October 16, 2017, after 35 years of marriage. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known as GiGi to her 2 youngest great-grandchildren.



Mary enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch, sewing, cooking and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mary's survivors include her son, Tommy Rawson of St. Anthony; daughters, Terri Swinney of Lenoir City, TN, Christy Coburn (Joe Hill) of St. Anthony; step-children, Randy (Ginger) Larson of Coalville, Utah, Kristin (Jim) Carranza of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rhonda (Carl) Larson of St. Anthony. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, Keith Jr., David, Sierra, Juan, Elizabeth, Majesta, Shane, Tim, Kelly, Jiah, Matt, Azure, Jesse, Jade, Jarod, and Tyler; 12 great-grandchildren, Keith III, Myleigha, Maddox, Beau, Kaily, Kaydon, Maddy, Aaliyah, Logan, Myabella, Persaeus, and Konrad.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Larson; parents, Ralph and Mary Rowberry; brothers, Roy, Don and Glen Rowberry; son, Eddie Coburn; son-in-law, Keith Swinney; and a granddaughter, Jena Carranza.



A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 8, 2019