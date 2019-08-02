|
Mary Murdoch Reynolds left this world during the early morning hours of July 31, 2019, at the Ashton Living Center, Ashton, Idaho. Her loving husband, Weldon, and daughter Dawn and son Ladd were at her bedside.
Mary was born on June 15, 1937, in Ashton, Idaho, to Thomas H. and Alta Hillam Murdoch. She was the first daughter born to the couple and spent many years working alongside her parents at the family's City Market grocery store. She attended Ashton Elementary School where she developed a great love for learning.
After graduating from North Fremont High School in 1955, Mary went on to attend Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. While in high school Mary learned to play the clarinet and she took those talents with her to college where she participated in the marching bands. After completing two years at Ricks College, Mary transferred to Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where she studied elementary education and library science. After graduating, Mary began her teaching career at Ashton Elementary School in 1961. And, in the second grade she remained, until 1997 when she retired.
Miss Mary, as she was known to her students and in the Ashton community, was instrumental in the early days of establishing the "Ashton Elementary Operetta". She was among the educators honored, both past and present, receiving the 2018 Idaho Governor's "Rising Star Award" for her work with the operettas. During her 36 years of teaching, many students participated in field trips to the sand dunes and the Johnny Sack Cabin at Big Springs. Plus, created their own tie-dyed t-shirts. Each a tradition which continues today.
Miss Mary married Weldon Reynolds and they made their home on Ashton's Idaho Street. This is where they raised their two children and fed many visitors. Sunday was not Sunday unless you were eating popcorn at the Reynolds home.
Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1977.
Miss Mary is survived by her husband Weldon, daughter Dawn (Josh) Hunter of Egin Bench and son Ladd (Alicia) Reynolds of Ashton. And, more importantly, her thirteen grandchildren, which she adored.
She is also survived by her brother Darrell (Marva) Murdoch, sisters Judy Heinz and Tamra Cikaitoga, all of Ashton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Ronald.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashton LDS 3RD Ward Building. Visitation will continue the following day, Monday, August 5, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. also at Ashton LDS 3rd Ward. Burial will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Baxter Funeral Home, Ashton. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 2, 2019