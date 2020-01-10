|
Max G Loveland, of Rexburg, passed away on January 7, 2020, at the Temple View Transitional Care Center, in Rexburg, at age 83, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was the second born of five children to Orville and Julia Ball Loveland on August 11, 1936, in Rexburg, Idaho.
He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School then attended Auto Body School at ISU Technical College where he expanded his abilities in auto body repair.
Max served an LDS mission in the Central Atlantic States Mission. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict and served overseas in Germany.
A friend set Max up on a blind date with Pearl Saurey, and after a short courtship they were married and sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on September 27, 1962. They had seven wonderful children and spent 57 happy years together. Max was a hard worker and always made sure his family was well provided for.
Max spent 54 years working in the finance and banking industry and valued each and every customer. He retired from the Bank of Commerce in April, 2014, at 78 years old.
Max took pride in restoring his 1966 John Deere tractor and enjoyed tending his fields, horse and cattle. He was an active member and served faithfully in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Max is survived by his wife Pearl Saurey Loveland; his children, Jason (Electa) Loveland, Jeff (Latessa) Loveland, Lori (Randy) Lewis, Nikoli (Keith) Fyfe, Kristi Loveland Rasmussen, Jeremy Loveland, and Merrilei (Kyle) Kirkpatrick. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and his brothers, Ray and Jerry Loveland.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Orville Loveland, and his sisters, Shirley Huskinson and Sherrie Spila.
The family would like to thank the kind, caring staff from Temple View Transitional Care and Solace Hospice, as well as the various doctors who attended to Max during his cancer treatments, for the exceptional care Max received.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 10, 2020