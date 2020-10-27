Max Sidney Hanks was born April 16, 1928, to Sidney Alva Hanks and Marva Rydalch in Parker, Idaho. He died October 24, 2020 in his Egin home surrounded by family. He put a lot of living into 92 years.
He attended schools in Edmunds, Idaho and Southern California. Max served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Louisiana Mission. Upon returning, he was drafted into the military in the Korean War. He said one of his smartest decisions was to defy conventional wisdom and "volunteer for an unknown military assignment" which turned into Military Police duty. He was proud to be a United States Veteran.
After a two-year assignment in the military, he courted Lois Quayle. They married in Idaho Falls LDS temple in 1953, and Max started a six-decade career farming in the Egin, Idaho, area. They were joined by five sons and two daughters. He lived the American dream with a success story of family, hard work and determination. He worked extra jobs to buy equipment and land. It was said that he, "raised crops, children, and grandchildren."
Max and Lois had a big break when Lois won a car at the drawing that Max was then able to leverage into a tractor. Max was never able to walk away from the land he loved, but at times he was able to leave it briefly.
As soon as the harvest was over, Max and Lois would hit the road fulfilling his lifetime passion for traveling. He loved driving and much to Lois' chagrin, he would load up his trunk with boxes of real Idaho potatoes, and pass them out to friends, family and perfect strangers.
A frequent hitchhiker as a teen, Max had a special soft spot for hitchhikers that he would pick up and frequently bought them dinner. He loved hunting in the Selway and Kilgore areas and on the Junipers. Despite not particularly liking to eat fish, Max was an avid fishing enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing in Idaho, Yellowstone Park, Alaska, and Canada.
Max and Lois had special friends wherever they lived and enjoyed dancing, working, playing cards/games with them. Max was not a fan of cold weather, and the winter would coax Max down to Southern Utah. As soon as the weather neared spring, Max yearned to come home and help his sons and grandsons in the farming processes. Max and Lois love their views of the sand dunes, Tetons and Junipers.
A faithful church member, Max and Lois served a church history mission in Los Angeles and went to the temple regularly. Max loved his family of Doug (Peggy), Burke (Karey), Dell (Colleen), Tom (Teriann), Ruth (Paul Manwaring) and Maxine (Jason West); 32 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren and counting. He was preceded in death by his son Nyal; parents; step-parents; siblings (Renabeth and Dell); step-sister, Debbie; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
