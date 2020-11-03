1/1
Maxine (Hill) Jensen
1920-2020
Maxine Hill Jensen, daughter of Emile Doyle Hill and Blanche Whiting, 1920 - 2020.

While some retirees spend their time on the golf course, you could usually find Maxine making and baking in her kitchen, preparing yumminess for when her family and friends would come tovisit. And, she always had many visitors. She, with her husband, Clint Clifford Jensen, had 9 children, 42 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grands. Everyone was always welcome and left her home feeling better about who they were (Usually, a few pounds heavier, too). When she wasn't in her kitchen, she was probably serving with Clint in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they served for 30 years.

They did take time from temple service to be full-time missionaries in Ghana, Africa and Jacksonville, Florida. We will all miss her happy disposition but will always have our memory of her never-ending love and her exemplary 100 year life. She earned her angel wings on 31 October 2020.

There will be an open-house at Flamm's Funeral Home in Rexburg, Wednesday 4th, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all who would like to celebrate Maxine's wonderful life.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Virtual participation will be available to all who would like to join and a link will be made available on Flamm's Funeral.

Home website: www.flammfh.com

Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1, 2020.
