Melba Jean (Chandler) Worrell


1932 - 2019
Melba Jean (Chandler) Worrell Obituary
Melba Jean Chandler Worrell, 87, passed away at her home in Chester, Idaho, on December 16, 2019, surrounded by her husband, children, and other family.

Jean was born November 27, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Gordon and Effie May Barzee Chandler. Her mother passed away five days after her birth, and so she was raised by her mother's parents, Theodore and Mary Barzee. She also lived with other family members during her growing up.

She married Joseph Kennie Worrell on September 22, 1951. They made their home, and raised their family in Chester.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her husband, Kennie of Chester; children: David Worrell of Idaho Falls; Gary Worrell of Powell, Wyoming; Lola (Larry) Jensen also of Powell; William Worrell of Chester; siblings: Felicia Waters of Emmett, Idaho; Edward Chandler of Washington State and Glen (Carolyn) Chandler of Slate Creek, Idaho. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ross and John Chandler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Charles Hanson of the Chester Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Chester Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020
