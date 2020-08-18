Merlene "Mert" Joy Dilworth passed away peacefully at her home in Rexburg, Idaho on August 15, 2020, from complications of Diabetes. Mert was born in Idaho Falls on March 27, 1951, to Merlin Durell and Joy LaRae Lewis.



She was raised in Idaho Falls where she graduated from Idaho Falls High School. In 1973, she married the love of her life, Bruce Kay Dilworth.



Mert and Bruce resided in Portland, Oregon for 20 years where they raised their four legged, furry children. Bruce worked for Winco and Mert worked on the production line at Techtronics in Hillsboro, Oregon. She preformed intricate assembly of computer components.

During their time in Portland she and Bruce also owned Joy's Gifts where they loved making Christmas themed crafts that they sold every year at the Portland Expo. She was a gifted crafter. In addition she loved her nieces and nephews and served as a surrogate mother to many of them.



Bruce and Mert retired from their jobs in Portland and returned to Idaho Falls where they purchased the Busy Bee Bargain craft store. Upon her husbands passing in July, 2012, Merlene purchased a home in Rexburg. Her brother Brian moved from Oregon and has resided with her for the last eight years.



Mert was proceeded in death by her husband, Bruce, her parents, Merlin and Joy and her grandparents, Elsie and Parley Lewis and Herb and Angie Fronk.



She is survived by her sister, Karen (Michael) Groesbeck and her brothers, Scott (Laurie) Lewis, Brian Lewis, and Daren (Kim) Lewis.



We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Avondet and the team at Yellowstone Dialysis Center of Rexburg for the excellent care they provided to Mert.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

