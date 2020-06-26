Our beloved handsome, goofy husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Micheal
Robert Howard, passed peacefully from this earthly life from heart complications on
Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Micheal was born in Rexburg, Idaho on January 11, 1953, to Lucine "Pete" and Wanda Howard,
the only boy of 5 sisters. Being the only boy, he was fussed (spoiled) over by his sisters right up
until his death. He perfected his teasing skills at the expense of his sisters, who were always
good sports. He was the 4th of their 6 beloved children.
He grew up in Newdale, Idaho, spending his time as a boy riding horses, motorcycles,
getting into trouble, and learning swear words. He forged a deep love for his father, Pete,
while working on their family potato farm where he learned how to work hard, play hard,
and found a love for the land.
The things we loved the most about Micheal, he learned on the farm during those formative
years. Much to his teacher's relief he graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1971.
He then attended Idaho State University and graduated with a degree in Auto Mechanics.
He met the love of his life Kathy R. Christensen and married her on August 10th, 1972.
He spent the next 48 years affectionately calling her "Blondie".
Micheal's children were his pride and joy and proudest accomplishment. He was so proud of
Danial, and passed his love of the outdoors where they spent countless hours on 4-wheelers
and snow machines. Micheal has missed Danial every day since Danial's passing in Dec of 2016.
He loved Kim for her adventurous spirit, and she inherited her larger than life heart from her
Dad. He gifted Kim his knowledge of year, make, model and the need to put fancy tires on her
cars. He always appreciated her love she showed him over the years. It's unsubstantiated, but
she is his favorite child.
Derek and Micheal spent hours sneaking away to the shop in Newdale and the garage to tinker
under the hood of all the various vehicles, four wheelers, snow machines, and projects Micheal
brought home over the years. Derek inherited his Dad's love for practical jokes and teasing.
Micheal loved how he knew he could always rely on Derek to help.
Micheal loved the fact the Courtney had his dark hair and resembled his beloved mother
Wanda. He loved that she doted on him every time he came to visit her in Maryland.
Daris was Micheal's best friend. He called Daris "Vern," one of the many nicknames he gave to
his children and grandchildren. Daris inherited among many other things his love for golfing,
sparkling automobiles, and Peterbilt trucks. Micheal loved his sense of humor and constant
company right up until the end.
Of all the things Micheal loved, he loved his 17 grandchildren the most! He spent countless
hours tickling, teasing, rough housing, and calling them "Mud". As they grew older, he was in
the stands at baseball, football, and lacrosse games. He was in the audience at concerts, plays,
dance recitals and any other thing that was important to his grandkids.
Micheal is survived by his wife Kathy Rae Christensen, his children Kimberly Hill (Jared) of
Meridian ID, Derek Howard (Tracie) of Hayden, ID, Courtney Herd (Tyler) of Crofton, MD, and
Daris Howard (Sara) of Ririe, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucine Otto and
Wanda J. Howard and his son Danial Micheal Howard.
Graveside services will be held at Teton-Newdale Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 AM.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 - 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from
9:00 - 9:30 AM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please wash your car and check the pressure in your tires – he would have
wanted that. And don't get the boat wet! Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com
