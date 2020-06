Our beloved handsome, goofy husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, MichealRobert Howard, passed peacefully from this earthly life from heart complications onWednesday, June 24, 2020.Micheal was born in Rexburg, Idaho on January 11, 1953, to Lucine "Pete" and Wanda Howard,the only boy of 5 sisters. Being the only boy, he was fussed (spoiled) over by his sisters right upuntil his death. He perfected his teasing skills at the expense of his sisters, who were alwaysgood sports. He was the 4th of their 6 beloved children.He grew up in Newdale, Idaho, spending his time as a boy riding horses, motorcycles,getting into trouble, and learning swear words. He forged a deep love for his father, Pete,while working on their family potato farm where he learned how to work hard, play hard,and found a love for the land.The things we loved the most about Micheal, he learned on the farm during those formativeyears. Much to his teacher's relief he graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1971.He then attended Idaho State University and graduated with a degree in Auto Mechanics.He met the love of his life Kathy R. Christensen and married her on August 10th, 1972.He spent the next 48 years affectionately calling her "Blondie".Micheal's children were his pride and joy and proudest accomplishment. He was so proud ofDanial, and passed his love of the outdoors where they spent countless hours on 4-wheelersand snow machines. Micheal has missed Danial every day since Danial's passing in Dec of 2016.He loved Kim for her adventurous spirit, and she inherited her larger than life heart from herDad. He gifted Kim his knowledge of year, make, model and the need to put fancy tires on hercars. He always appreciated her love she showed him over the years. It's unsubstantiated, butshe is his favorite child.Derek and Micheal spent hours sneaking away to the shop in Newdale and the garage to tinkerunder the hood of all the various vehicles, four wheelers, snow machines, and projects Michealbrought home over the years. Derek inherited his Dad's love for practical jokes and teasing.Micheal loved how he knew he could always rely on Derek to help.Micheal loved the fact the Courtney had his dark hair and resembled his beloved motherWanda. He loved that she doted on him every time he came to visit her in Maryland.Daris was Micheal's best friend. He called Daris "Vern," one of the many nicknames he gave tohis children and grandchildren. Daris inherited among many other things his love for golfing,sparkling automobiles, and Peterbilt trucks. Micheal loved his sense of humor and constantcompany right up until the end.Of all the things Micheal loved, he loved his 17 grandchildren the most! He spent countlesshours tickling, teasing, rough housing, and calling them "Mud". As they grew older, he was inthe stands at baseball, football, and lacrosse games. He was in the audience at concerts, plays,dance recitals and any other thing that was important to his grandkids.Micheal is survived by his wife Kathy Rae Christensen, his children Kimberly Hill (Jared) ofMeridian ID, Derek Howard (Tracie) of Hayden, ID, Courtney Herd (Tyler) of Crofton, MD, andDaris Howard (Sara) of Ririe, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents Lucine Otto andWanda J. Howard and his son Danial Micheal Howard.Graveside services will be held at Teton-Newdale Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 AM.The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 - 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from9:00 - 9:30 AM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho.In lieu of flowers, please wash your car and check the pressure in your tires – he would havewanted that. And don't get the boat wet! Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com