Michelle Fitt Zaugg, 66, of Springville, Utah, passed away at home on April 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on June 24, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second of four children born to Robert Thomas Fitt and Lou Jean Newbold Fitt. She grew up in South Salt Lake City, attending Blaine Elementary, Granite Park Junior High, and Granite High schools. She had a happy and secure childhood. She attended Brigham Young University, where she met and married Noel Stringham Zaugg on August 3, 1972. They are the parents of three children: Brian Robert (Cara), of Lehi, Utah; David August (Marisa), of Lehi, Utah; and Michael Joseph, of Portland, Oregon; and they have eight grandchildren. They raised their family in Sugar City, Idaho, where they lived for 38 years before returning to Utah in 2016.



Michelle was an accomplished pianist, organist, and seamstress. She loved music and clothing, but most of all she loved and devoted her life to her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her favorite calling was ward organist. She was a stay-at-home mom and did her best, in spite of the relentless progression of her illness, to nurture her busy husband and three active sons. Her family was the pride and joy of her life. A few years ago she wrote, "The things that brought me the greatest satisfaction in life were a happy marriage and my children and grandchildren. I felt these were, with my husband Noel, my highest priorities and my greatest accomplishments in life."



Michelle is survived by her husband, her children, and her grandchildren; by her father Robert and stepmother Myrna of Mapleton, Utah; by her sister Patricia (Dan) Kirkham of Springville, Utah; and by her brothers Steven (Karen) Fitt of Sandy, Utah and Jonathan (Ileana) Fitt of Mapleton, Utah. She was preceded in death by her mother.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the church meetinghouse located at 1230 South 500 East, Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:45 to 11:45 am at the church prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Lehi City Cemetery, 400 East 1000 North, Lehi, Utah. The family would like to express gratitude to the many health care providers who have cared for Michelle over the years, and especially to the kind and caring staff of Maple Creek Home Health and Hospice, who made her last few weeks as comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.