Mildred Joyce Jeppesen Covington, 80, of Rexburg, died December 16, 2019, of natural causes. She was born April 2, 1939, in Rexburg, Idaho. She was the youngest of nine children of Joseph Nelson Jeppesen and Mildred Emma Steele. She enjoyed growing up on the farm and the ranch. She loved having all sorts of animals, especially riding Tony the pony with her nieces. She and her parents moved into town in 1954.
Joyce attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Edgar Blair Covington. They farmed on the Rexburg Bench with Blair's father. After Blair's death in 1988, she continued to oversee the farm, crop sharing with the Suttons. A favorite hobby was working in her beautiful yard. She traveled the world with her dear friend, Sam Visnich, who has been a special part of her life for the past 30 years.
She was involved in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, Rexburg Civic Club, and the Madison County Fair Board where they helped build the first indoor skating pond and started the Demolition Derby. She enjoyed volunteering at Madison Memorial Hospital. Joyce was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Rexburg 6th Ward and served in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, six brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Leslie (Russell) Taft, Kathleen (Keith) Nielson, Michelle (Zane) Green and Colette (Kevin) Wareham, and her dear niece, Tammy (Kyle) Christensen. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren she adored, and they adored her.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2019, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. preceding the services at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Rexburg Family Crisis Center.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Dec. 17, 2019