Milo Siepert passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born at his home in Plano on April 8, 1934 to Henry and Rosella Siepert. He is the fifth child of eight. The family later moved to Burton where he attended school and later on served in the Navy.



Milo married his sweetheart, Sonia (Sunny) B. Fikstad on October 20, 1955. They had four children and raised them in Hibbard. Milo's outstanding work ethic proved to be of great worth throughout his life. Milo worked many jobs including farming, police officer, and did highway construction for many years. In 1989 he started Siepert Crushing in St. Anthony with his wife Sunny and son Kevin. He enjoyed the business because it gave his a chance to work with family and meet many new people in the community. He was loved and respected by family and friends.



In 1995 he lost his wife Sunny. A few years later he met another sweetheart Edith Moser. They were married on February 12, 2000. He also embraced her three children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a master at telling stories and was the life of the party. Sometimes it was hard to tell if he was pulling your leg or telling the truth, and that's just how Milo liked it. Milo loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting, fishing, trapping, racing snow machines, riding horses and camping. Later in life he spent the winters with Edith in Beaver Dam Arizona where he enjoyed his time four-wheeling and visiting with friends. They spent the summers in Idaho with family. He continued working at Siepert's Crushing until his late 70's. In 2018 he lost his wife Edith.



Milo is survived by his children; Carey (John) Bryant of Nampa, Tammy (Wade) Lehmann of Ashton, Kevin (Terrie) Siepert of St. Anthony, and Dirk (LaMae) Siepert of Rexburg, step-children; Gina (Wally) Armstrong of Idaho Falls, Wendi (Darell) Celino of Driggs, and John (Christy) Moser of Ashton. He is also survived by his siblings; Erma (Lorin) Kauer of Rexburg, Vernon (Karen) Siepert of Rexburg, Blair (Jackie) Siepert of Rexburg, and Kerma (Neil) Hendricks of Rexburg as well as 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wives, Sunny Siepert and Edith Siepert, his parents, Henry and Rosella Siepert, brothers; Merlin, Arnold, and Delbert Siepert, a grandson, Klayton Siepert and a great granddaughter, Tasey Mortensen.



Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13th at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Burial will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary