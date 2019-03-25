Myra Lee Grizmala, 76 currently of Rexburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Homestead in Rexburg. She was born February 24, 1943 in Tremonton, Utah to Paul and Neva Larson Newton. Her family moved to Rexburg where she graduated from Madison High School. She attended Ricks College and BYU in Provo, where she obtained her associate and bachelor degrees.



She work in the summers in Yellowstone Park until she graduated from college. She worked in Salt Lake City for the Army Historical Department and in a National Park in Petersburg Virginia. She worked as a counselor at the youth facility in St. Anthony, Idaho, until her retirement.



She loved needlework, crafts, gardening, reading, music and traveling. Her great love was her dear family.



She is survived by her children; Anna Kay Conely of St. Anthony, Idaho and David Lynn Grizmala of Boise, Idaho, as well as nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Steve (Lenora) Newton of Rigby, Idaho.



She was preceded in death by parents, a son, Stanley Wayne Grizmala, four brothers; Darwin Larson Newton, Jay Lynn Newton, Richard Lyle Newton and John Edward Newton.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary