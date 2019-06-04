Nancy Ann Fletcher Steinacker, 79 of St. Anthony, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home.



She was born July 31, 1939 in Mason City, Iowa to Dorothy May Wolf and soon after Everett Fletcher married her mom and adopted Nancy. She was blessed with 5 brothers Tom, Mike, Mark, Scott and Joe.



Nancy grew up as a military brat and lived in many places including England. She married C.W. Inns who was in the military and they also lived in many places including Hawaii. They divorced in 1968. She married Walter Cravens in 1969 in Tijuana and they later divorced. Nancy married Philip Steinacker on July 24, 1984 in St. Anthony where they made their home.



She owned Nancy Ann's bar in Twin Groves and later worked for many years at both Sun-Glo and Broulim's. She was a great friend and never met a person she didn't like.



She loved their dog "Rex" who has been a member of the family for 13 years. She also had 3 squirrels she has fed for years and a cat named twinkle toes. She had many life long friends.



Nancy is survived by her husband Philip Steinacker of St. Anthony; children, Doug (Brenda) Inns of Shelley, ID, Kathy Floyd of Fort Worth, TX, Derek (Jana) Inns of Salem, ID, Sharon (Mike) Pankalla of Pahrump, NV, and Debbie Gould of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Mark (Carol) Fletcher of Greenfield, MA., and Scott (Terri) Fletcher of Sacramento, CA; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dana and brothers, Tom, Mike and Joe.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Nancy's life held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nancy's home, 705 South 3rd West, St. Anthony.



Arrangements were made through Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.