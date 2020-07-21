1/1
Natalia Marie McCoy
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 17th, 2020 Natalia Marie McCoy, at the age of 16, passed away.

Natalia was born on January 5, 2004 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was a student at Sugar-Salem High School and was actively engaged in choir and the arts.

She was a happy, compassionate person who always helped others with her kind smile and contagious laugh. She had many talents, including a passion for singing, drawing/painting, and playing the violin.

Family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with them. She also was a great friend to many, always lifting others. Recently, she started working at Big J's in St. Anthony where she worked hard and enjoyed learning new things. She was full of love and life in everything that she did.

She is survived by her mother Dashia Thompson and step-father Terry; Father Anthony Shaun McCoy and step-mother Heidi; siblings Adam and Brooke McCoy; step-siblings: Blake Thomson, Dylan Thomson, Kendra Benson and Jodi Jones: grandparents Wayne and Teresa Price and Shawn and Carol Fransen; step grandparent Diane Muir, great-grandparents Karl and Joyce Barfuss; and a host of other family members and friends who loved her deeply.

The viewing will be Thursday, July 23 at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm and a graveside service on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at the Sugar City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jul. 21 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sugar City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved