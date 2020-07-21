On July 17th, 2020 Natalia Marie McCoy, at the age of 16, passed away.
Natalia was born on January 5, 2004 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was a student at Sugar-Salem High School and was actively engaged in choir and the arts.
She was a happy, compassionate person who always helped others with her kind smile and contagious laugh. She had many talents, including a passion for singing, drawing/painting, and playing the violin.
Family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with them. She also was a great friend to many, always lifting others. Recently, she started working at Big J's in St. Anthony where she worked hard and enjoyed learning new things. She was full of love and life in everything that she did.
She is survived by her mother Dashia Thompson and step-father Terry; Father Anthony Shaun McCoy and step-mother Heidi; siblings Adam and Brooke McCoy; step-siblings: Blake Thomson, Dylan Thomson, Kendra Benson and Jodi Jones: grandparents Wayne and Teresa Price and Shawn and Carol Fransen; step grandparent Diane Muir, great-grandparents Karl and Joyce Barfuss; and a host of other family members and friends who loved her deeply.
The viewing will be Thursday, July 23 at the Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm and a graveside service on Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at the Sugar City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.