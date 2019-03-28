Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Resources More Obituaries for Nathan Lovell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nathan Gary Lovell

1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nathan Gary Lovell passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born in Salt Lake City in 1976 to Gary and Carolee Lovell, Nathan is the oldest sibling to one brother and four sisters. He spent his early childhood in Royal Oak, Michigan, his adolescence in Rexburg and his adult life in Salt Lake City, Boston, MA and Miami, FL.



As a child he developed an insatiable appetite for learning, so much so that he read encyclopedias for fun. His curiosity thrived in a family that loved adventures and travel. In high school he was a National Merit Scholar and an enthusiastic participant in choir.



He served a full-time mission for The in the Florida, Ft. Lauderdale mission Spanish speaking, which he considers his greatest accomplishment. He loved the people, cultures, and climate of Miami. He actively served in many other church callings and especially enjoyed serving in his Spanish branch.



After his mission, Nathan attended the University of Utah, receiving degrees in Computer Science and Chemistry. He participated in Institute Choir and enjoyed the time spent living with his grandparents. Nathan studied Material Science at MIT receiving his Master's and PhD. At MIT he worked on saline filtration and OLEDs. His one wish would be for every state to pass a bottle bill to encourage recycling.



After graduating, Nathan returned to Miami where he spent his last eight years. He was the resident scientist for a logistics company, taught chemistry at a local college, and worked on various construction projects. He was proud of the creative solutions he invented for especially complicated problems.



Nathan had a quick wit and was a master of puns. He's remembered for being genuine, unassuming and kind. He was described by a friend as someone "known for his service, faithfulness and biking."



He didn't own a car for 16 years of his adult life, and insisted on road biking everywhere including a solo bike trip he took from Boston to Canada. We wish we could calculate how many thousands of miles he's biked. He spread his love of biking by helping friends and family find great bikes for a good price.



Nathan has always had a love for plants. As a youth he grew a watermelon in the garden despite the short Rexburg summers. During his time in Boston he was a founding webmaster of the New England Carnivorous Plant Society – a good fit for a man whose bedroom resembled a greenhouse for obscure plants. His enthusiasm and knowledge was contagious and he loved to teach about the flora wherever he lived.



At family gatherings Uncle Nate was the tickle monster, tease, and source of answers for curious nieces and nephews. He often was found with a baby or toddler in his arms.



Shortly after his engagement, he noticed bicycling became more challenging and started to lose some of his extensive vocabulary. Doctors discovered a rare brain tumor, which, despite the best treatment, took his life 14 months later.



Nathan is preceded in death by his father Gary Lovell, his grandparents, George and Amber Lovell, his grandpa Walt Woodbury and his nephew Isaac Lovell. He will be missed by his mother Carolee Lovell, fiance Dania Benevides, grandmother Betty Woodbury, siblings Tim (Sharla) Lovell, Elaine (Warren) Lake, Jeniel (Jason) Jacobs, Kristi (Diego) de Oliveira, and Amberlee (Mitch) Peterson, his nieces and nephews and many friends.



The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.