Nichole Tia Orr Hadley, 41, of West Haven UT, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Layton Utah.



Nichole was born in Rexburg Idaho to Brad and Tamra Orr on September 12, 1977. She was their first child of four children. During her childhood she loved to play volleyball, go fishing, hunting, and sleigh riding with cousins. She also helped to raise the many herds of family cows. She attended schools at Parker Egin Elementary, South Fremont Jr. and Sr. High School in Saint Anthony where she graduated in 1995. She also attended Ricks College.



She married Brad Hadley on June 25, 1999 in Egin Idaho. They had three daughters Mailey, Kaydence, and Adilynn. They later divorced. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many different positions. She loved to spend time with her daughters and family. She was always the first one to hold the new nieces and nephews. She enjoyed cooking; doing crafts, and always had a project in the works.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ernest and Luella Orr, Cecil and Rula Rainey, and various Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.



She is survived by her three beautiful daughters, Mailey, Kaydence, and Adilynn Hadley, her parents Brad and Tamra Orr. Siblings Brittany (Garrett) Foster, Dustin (Shawnee) Orr, and Destry (Liz) Orr.



Funeral services will be held Monday April 22nd 2019 at the Egin Bench Ward Chapel 1633 E 400 N, St. Anthony, ID 83445 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. Burial will follow at the Parker Cemetery, Parker Idaho under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary