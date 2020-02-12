|
Ruth Law passed peacefully from this life to the next on February 10, in Rexburg, Idaho, having recently had the opportunity to visit with each of her four living children.
She was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on November 17, 1932, to George Melvin and Nina Staker Brinkerhoff. She enjoyed her early years in Idaho, with summertime spent on a farm near Ashton and winters in St. Anthony. The family later moved to Salt Lake City, where she spent her school years.
She graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake City in 1951.
She married Dean Floyd Law on November 24, 1952, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, after he had completed an LDS mission, serving in Iowa and Wisconsin. Together they raised their five children in the Salt Lake area, and moved back to St. Anthony to the Law family farm in the late 1970s.
Ruth was active in the Boy Scout program in many capacities and was awarded the Silver Beaver for distinguished service as an adult leader by the Great Salt Lake Council. In 2003, she was named Woman of the Year by Fremont County Farm Bureau. She worked for many years at Artco, in Rexburg, where she saved many a bride from a deadly typo on a wedding invitation that might have escaped the notice of a lesser editor. In a world of queen bees, she was a worker bee.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and gave service in many capacities. More importantly, she was a disciple of Jesus Christ and gave service to just about anyone in need who crossed her path, regardless of whether she could afford to help them, spoke their language, or was putting herself in harm's way.
Ruth loved history and was proud of her pioneer heritage. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and enjoyed sharing the pioneers' stories of courage and faith in the face of adversity.
She was a talented photographer and her pictures have inspired many who viewed them. Her photographs won numerous awards in fine arts displays at local county fairs.
She has four living children: Joe (Sherstin) Law of Teton, Idaho; Susan (Thom) Curtis of Hilo, Hawaii; Richard (Linda) Law of St. Anthony, Idaho; and Jack (Joan) Law of St. Anthony, Idaho. Her youngest son, Myron "Mike" Law preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Law, and her son-in-law Paul Corpany. Her posterity so far also includes 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister, Margaret McGary, of Spanish Fork, Utah,;and a brother, George Brinkerhoff, of Spring Lake, Utah. Her youngest brother, James "Jim" Brinkerhoff, preceded her in death.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15th, at 11 a.m., at Teton 2nd Ward, 44 West Main (Highway 33) in Teton City. The viewing will be held Friday at the church from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Wilford Cemetery, 225 N. 2500 East, in Fremont County.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Feb. 12 to Mar. 10, 2020