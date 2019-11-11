|
Nona Lee Perry, 82, of Sugar City, Idaho, passed away early Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Rexburg Idaho, surrounded by her loving family.
Nona was born December 14, 1936, to Devon and Edith Fowler in Woodville, Idaho, the 4th of 7 children. She attended school in Shelley and Blackfoot. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter.
Nona married Darrol Ward in 1953, and they had two children together, Linda and Carol. They were later divorced. On February 25, 1959, she married Clayton Dale Perry in Elko, Nevada. They made their home in Ashton, Idaho, and began their family. Together they had 2 children, David and Janet, and eventually adopted 2 more daughters, Brenda and Joannie. Their marriage was later solemnized, and their family sealed, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
Nona was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving where asked and needed. She was known by all for her kind and loving nature. She was always aware of and willing to help anyone in need. Eventually she and Clayton opened their home to around 100 foster children. She cared for and loved them all.
Nona was a known blanket maker who sent her "love around the world", making over 2,000 receiving blankets and donating them to the LDS Church Humanitarian Services. A heart was sewn in the middle of each, that way she said, "I send a little love with each one".
Nona was a self-taught upholsterer, opening her own business in Ashton, Idaho. She was very talented with crafts, many of which she sold. She had the ability to take anything and create something unique and beautiful.
Nona was proud of and loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Clayton, of 60 years; her children: Linda (Mark) Duncan of Ammon, Carol (Perry) Sharp of Grant, David Perry of Sugar City, Brenda (Brett) Luthy of Ririe, Janet (Neal) Josephson of Rexburg and Joannie Perry of California. Nona had 17 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by a brother, Norman (Linda) Fowler of Idaho Falls. Nona is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a grandson, Tucker; three brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to thank family and friends, and all those who lovingly supported us and cared for our mother.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at the Sugar City LDS Gray Chapel, 6 N. Teton Avenue. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.
