Norma Robinson Schuldies, 97, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in St. Anthony, surrounded by her family.



Norma was born November 22, 1921, in Felt, ID to Clement Robinson and Della Richards. She was the oldest of five children. She had one brother (Dallas Robinson) and three sisters (Phyllis Crosby, Wanda Cordingley, and Connie Cordingley).



She lived with her family in Felt and then move to Ashton, ID. She attended school in Felt and Ashton.



She married Clark Baum in December 1939 in St. Anthony, Idaho and had two children, Deanna Hogan and Rex Baum, they lived in Billings, MT. They were later divorced. She moved to West Yellowstone to work and then met Wes Schuldies whom she married on March 3, 1947 in Butte, Montana. They had four children, Lynn Schuldies, and Twin Sister, Lynda Merrill, Darris Schuldies, and Brian Schuldies.



They farmed in Wilford area and later had a dairy farm. She worked various jobs in cafes and grocery stores. She was hard worker her entire life. She was member of the LDS Church and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She had several friends who she played cards and Bingo with, and loved to bowl.



The highlights of her life were her kids and grandkids. She loved family get togethers. She was able to live by herself until the age of 95 and then enjoyed the remainder of her years at Homestead in St. Anthony.



She is survived by her children Deanna Hogan, Rex (LaDawn) Baum, both of Ashton, Lynn Schuldies, Lynda Merrill, Darris (Patti) Schuldies, and Brian Schuldies, all of St. Anthony. 20 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and her sister, Connie Cordingley.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Dallas, and two sisters, Phyllis and Wanda, and Son-In-Law, Ross, and great granddaughter Emily Dawn.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilford Church, 215 N. 2400 E. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary