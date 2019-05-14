Norman D. Park, 91, of Ashton, Idaho, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019, at his home, with his wife of 70 years, Carol Park, by his side.







Norman was born April 4,1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vernal George and Mary Theo Dutson Park. He was the 5th of 9 children. He grew up and attended school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School.







On July 22,1949, he married Carol Ava Godfrey in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born five children. Norman and Carol lived in the Rigby, Garfield area until Norman retired and they built a home in Ashton, Idaho. He enjoyed watching the birds and the wildlife in his yard. Norman loved to work with his hands and could fix anything and everything. Norman worked as an Electronic Technician for the Idaho National Laboratory.







He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as a High Priest Group leader and a faithful home teacher. He enjoyed shortwave radios, fishing, traveling, gardening and being the handyman for his children and their families.







Norman is survived by his wife, Carol of Ashton, ID; daughter, Christine (Glenn) Humpherys of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Susan (Jim) Landerman of Rigby, ID; son, Charles (Trena) Park of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Eva (Wayne) Smith of Rigby, ID; daughter, Diane (Brad) Rhodes of Ashton, ID; sister, LaRee Rainey (Dennis) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; 35 grandchildren, 110 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.







He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal and Theo Park; grandson, George Albert Humpherys; sisters, Afton Scott, Wanda Wallin, Donna Turner, and Nelda Mace; brothers, Nolan Park, Alan Park and Ralph Park.







His family wishes to thank the employees of Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.







Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Garfield 4th Ward Building, 5th North 3900 East, Rigby, Idaho, with Bishop Charles Park officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.







Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.