With heartfelt love and gratitude for the life of our mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, we sadly announce the passing of Ossie Nadine Smith on August 31, 2019. She peacefully finished her journey of life surrounded and wrapped in the loving arms of her family in Felt, Idaho.
Nadine was born in Rexburg, Idaho on May 22, 1928, to Clyde Ernest Shirley and Ossie Bowers Shirley. Her grandfather brought the family west from Bowersville, Georgia. They came to Idaho with The Mormon missionaries. She had one brother Ben.
Excerpt from Nadine's Memoir: "I was born when my brother Ben was eight years old. I was a typical kid sister, teasing and tormenting him. But, he spoiled me rotten as the youngest of the family. My best friend was Joann Harris and her brother Byron was Ben's best friend, so Joann and I were double trouble. I had a perfect childhood. I didn't realize we were poor, because I got most of what I wanted from my dad. Daddy worked for Railway Express Co. We had a two- story house, which was a block and a half from Washington Elementary School and good old Madison High School. My brother Ben was a cheerleader in school so, of course, I wanted to be one too. My junior and senior year I was one of the three. We had cute little outfits, if I say so myself. We had a lot of pep and kept the kids shouting for victory for Madison High. My relatives spoiled me, but I don't think I turned out too bad."
She graduated from Madison High School. She loved nature and her beautiful Grand Teton Mountains.
Nadine met the love of her life Willard Smith Jr., "Smitty" while attending Southern Branch College, in Pocatello, Idaho. They were married December 30, 1946 in Libby, Montana. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho for several years. They later moved to Allied Gardens in San Diego, California where they raised their sons Eddie, Scott, and David. Their house looked like a dormitory for boys, all were welcome. The neighborhood was the best. It grew from sagebrush and jackrabbits to a community of loving friends who worked to help build libraries, a recreational center, a park, a pool and a Little League field.
In thinking about mom's life, her interest, her legacy I realized that mom's interests weren't in the common books, flowers, clubs or puzzles. Her true passion was people, her family and her friends. Her interests laid in the lives of those she loved and cared for. She was the kindest person we've ever known. She was the best grandma and mother-in-law ever. She had a great sense of humor (KISS) keep it simple, stupid!!! I love you, I love you more!!! Well, you don't know much!!, Love you, Sweetheart. She loved unconditionally and each of us felt deeply loved by her. What a wonderful and unique soul, there are angels amongst us; She is one of the best. We are blessed beyond words. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We are honored to call her our mom, Mimi (grandmother), Aunt Deenie (even if you didn't have green onions and buttermilk!!) Cousin and friend.
Nadine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Smitty; brother, Ben; her son, Eddie; and 2 nephews. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Ellen) Smith, Pittsburgh; and David Smith, California; four grandchildren: Joe, Mackenzie, Eddie, Eric; five great-grandchildren: Mason, Zachary, Charlie, Henry and Julian. Nephews: Kerry, Val and Delwin.
Nadine will be laid to rest beside her "Smitty" in Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in San Diego, California.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 9, 2019