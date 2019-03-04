Pamela Winkle, 70, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones after a long illness, Friday, March 1, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho.



She was born on September 28, 1948 in St. Anthony, ID to Clyde and Tressa Garrett. In 1969 she married the love of her life, James Anthony Winkle; and together they raised their three daughters Desiree, Rachael, and AnJannette.



Pamela worked in the hospitality field for many years before spending the last thirteen years acting as the primary caregiver for her mother Tressa Garrett and mother-in-law Nettie Winkle. Pamela was known for her amazing smile that could light up any room, her gift of gab, and although she was diminutive in stature she never met an obstacle she didn't conquer. She was fiercely loyal and had a huge heart, which was evidenced by the large number of "bonus" children she embraced throughout her lifetime. Pamela loved to dance, read, and most of all spend time with her grandchildren.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers with Solace Hospice who provided wonderful care to Pamela.



Pamela is survived by daughters; Desiree Weber (Kevin Weber), Rachael Carlson and AnJannette Maxfield (Neil Maxfield) all of Sioux Falls, SD and grandchildren; Cody, Kristen, Katie, Cole, Samantha, Cade, Carson, and Autumn and great grandson Bentley. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.