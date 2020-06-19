Paul Cluff Evans
1937-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Cluff Evans, 82, died peacefully on June 13, 2020, of natural causes at his home in Sugar City, Idaho, with his family beside him and caring for him.

Paul was born in 1937 in Sugar City, Idaho, to Edward and Sarah Evans. He married Ruby Naomi Powell in 1957 and they had six children: Vickie Raybould, Alan Evans, Layne Evans, Lee Evans, Leilani Fowler, and Amy Evans. The couple divorced in 1985 and Paul never remarried.

Paul graduated from Sugar Salem High School, served in the National Guard, and worked as a salesman. As a father, he loved to coach little league baseball and instilled a strong work ethic in his six children. His personal interests included a love of nature and the belief that food and exercise are the best forms of medicine.

In the second half of his life, Paul chose to live in solitude. He wanted to live on his own terms in his own home until his last breath, and his family did their best to honor his wishes.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all those who provided care and assistance to Paul during the final years, days, and hours of his life. Special thanks to the Boyd L. Baggett family and the Bishop Trevin H. Ricks family for their generosity and kindness; Hans T. Redd, MD, for his compassionate care; and Aspen Healthcare for their dignified hospice care.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father; five of his siblings, Verla Price, William Evans, Marjorie Nelson, Elihu Evans, and Wanda Belnap; and one of his sons, Lee Evans.

Paul is survived by three of his siblings, Fay Dansie, Nelda Kershaw, and Myron Evans; five of his children, Vickie Raybould, Alan Evans, Layne Evans, Leilani Fowler, and Amy Evans; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Noon in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved