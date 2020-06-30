Pauline Worrell
Pauline Janice "PJ" Worrell, 68 of Rexburg, formerly of St. Anthony, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born May 9, 1952 in Bismarck, ND to John and Mathilda Lydia Ohlhauser Wahl. She was raised and attended school in Hazelton, ND. After graduating she attended Beauty School in Bismark, ND. She worked in Bismarck and Linton, ND. Her daughter Kristin was born in Bismarck. Pauline moved to Hays, KS where she worked in manufacturing. She moved to Pocatello, ID where she worked in various jobs.
She met and married the love of her life Burt Worrell and lived in St Anthony, ID and worked at Artco and Allbertson's. She moved to Rexburg where they were living when God called her home.
She loved working in her flower beds and garden. She also loved working puzzles and completed 65 3D puzzles.
She is survived by her husband Burt of Rexburg; daughter, Kristin Browning of Boise, ID; grandsons, Zach Flores and Tevyn Flores; 8 great grandchild; siblings, Robert Wahl of Hazelton, ND;
Margaret Norman of Yuma, AZ; Martha Wahl of Pocatello, ID; and Dennis Wahl of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ed Wahl and Ben Wahl and her granddaughter Keisha Flores.
There will not be any public services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Pauline Janice "PJ" Worrell, 68 of Rexburg, formerly of St. Anthony, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born May 9, 1952 in Bismarck, ND to John and Mathilda Lydia Ohlhauser Wahl. She was raised and attended school in Hazelton, ND. After graduating she attended Beauty School in Bismark, ND. She worked in Bismarck and Linton, ND. Her daughter Kristin was born in Bismarck. Pauline moved to Hays, KS where she worked in manufacturing. She moved to Pocatello, ID where she worked in various jobs.
She met and married the love of her life Burt Worrell and lived in St Anthony, ID and worked at Artco and Allbertson's. She moved to Rexburg where they were living when God called her home.
She loved working in her flower beds and garden. She also loved working puzzles and completed 65 3D puzzles.
She is survived by her husband Burt of Rexburg; daughter, Kristin Browning of Boise, ID; grandsons, Zach Flores and Tevyn Flores; 8 great grandchild; siblings, Robert Wahl of Hazelton, ND;
Margaret Norman of Yuma, AZ; Martha Wahl of Pocatello, ID; and Dennis Wahl of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ed Wahl and Ben Wahl and her granddaughter Keisha Flores.
There will not be any public services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.