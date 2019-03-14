Peggy Ellen Carmichael Hiner, 75, of Rexburg passed away Monday, March 12, 2019, at Madison Memorial hospital from natural causes.



Peggy was born May 19, 1943, in Idaho Falls Idaho to Virgil Wesley Carmichael and Emma Freeman Carmichael. She grew up in Rexburg Idaho the youngest of 2 children. She married Ted Hiner in May of 1960



She graduated from King Lawrence School of Cosmetology in 1967, and opened a Beauty Salon out of her home which she ran until her health prohibited it.



She was a member of E.S.A Sorority for several years which did fund raisers for various organizations.



She is survived by her stepmother Colleen Carmichael of Madison, Minnesota; husband Ted Hiner and son Daren Hiner both of Rexburg; a sister Bonnie Galbraith of Idaho Falls; 5 grandchildren and 5 great -grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her father Virgil Carmichael; stepfather Albert Bennett and mother Emma Bennett ; a son Brett Hiner ; and stepsister Jackie Wright.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 14, 2019