Pete Meredith Dexter, age 49, son of Craig and Marilyn Dexter, born March 22nd 1970 in St Anthony ID, passed away peacefully of natural causes, on February 21, 2020,at his home in Warm River, ID.
Pete moved several times during his early years to towns which included Moscow, Ashton, Meridian, & Rupert ID. Pete attended elementary through high school in Rupert ID, graduating from Minico High School in 1989. After high school Pete went on to attend the University of Idaho.
Pete was an avid outdoorsman. After college he choose to work on the river as a white-water rafting guide in the Stanley and Sun Valley area. He lived in Ketchum for 20 odd years where he telemark skied in the winter, and hiked and camped in the summer.
Pete's passion was skiing. He lived on the slopes in the winter time where he would go back-country skiing, heli-skiing and downhill skiing. He used his passion for skiing to teach kids how to improve their skills both in Sun Valley and Grand Targhee.
Pete loved to travel to distant places. He was sponsored by a white-water raft company to go to Nepal and ran rivers for photo shoots. He returned to Nepal once more along with visiting Thailand, Vietnam, Costa Rica and his last trip out of the country to Chile.
In 2016, Pete traded his season pass at Sun Valley for a season pass at Grand Targhee, where he was much happier skiing powder. He moved to Warm River and started working for Three Rivers Ranch as a fishing guide. Pete enjoyed his time with the company and living in Warm River where he could ride his snow machine out of his backdoor.
Pete is survived by his parents, Craig and Marilyn Dexter; Grandpa Meredith Dexter, brother Kolby Dexter, nephew Deegan Dexter, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hank and Grace Kandler, Grandma Renee Dexter, uncle Charlie Clark, and cousin Brian Kandler.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Ashton LDS building, 1313 North 3600 East, Ashton, Idaho. A visitation for those wishing to attend will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.baxterfh.com.
In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at Bank of Idaho in Ashton where you can make donations in Pete's name.
Pete would want you to shed no tears and enjoy life your life to the fullest.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 27, 2020