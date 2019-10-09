|
Peter Beno Zankie, passed away in Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho, on October 5, 2019, shortly after his 80th birthday.
He was born on September 17, 1939, in California, to Peter Joseph and Flora Madelyn Wilber Zankie. The family lived in several places in California as Peter grew up, and he often claimed that living in the '40's and '50's in California was a wonderful life. He loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his father, and credited his mother with teaching him how to swim and surf, which filled his young adult years. He swam competitively for his high school as well as in college, and always loved the water and cherished his longboard.
After Peter graduated from Narbonne High School in 1957, in Lomita, California, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and his Master's Degree in Education and Administration, at Long Beach State, thanks to many jobs that kept him in the water.
He joined the Army Reserve in his college years, just as the Vietnam War was winding down, and he always honored the military. Some of you will recall that he loved to wear a flag pin. Military music or any display of the flag would capture his full attention.
He was an excellent lifeguard at several beaches and also discovered, when he worked teaching children to swim, that he wanted to be an elementary school teacher. His first assignment after graduation was in the Watts area in Los Angeles. After two years, he decided to take his wife and daughters, Petra and Teal, to Alaska, which offered hunting, fishing, and safer adventure.
After Peter and Linda Lou Spahn divorced, he married Rebecca Ing. They had a son, Joshua Luke. They were later divorced, and he married Barbara Bell Sinclair.
Peter taught in the Anchorage School District for 28 years, eventually becoming an elementary school principal, and later a supervisor of principals. He was honored as Principal of the Year, and hears from former students from time to time. He is always pleased about their lives and adventures. Peter continued his love of fishing during the summers with his charter fishing boat, THE ICTHUS, out of Seward, Alaska.
Peter and Barbara left Alaska in 1989, and moved to the intermountain west. They helped care for Barbara's mother and father in Laramie, Wyoming, and also established both Eagle Song Art Gallery and Deer Meadow Ranch south of Laramie. They framed and sold art, and raised registered Black Angus bulls for seven years there, finally selling the gallery and moving to a larger ranch near Torrington, Wyoming, where they could enjoy more bulls.
They had an opportunity to sell the ranch and cattle just as they were getting eager for another adventure, and they moved to Rexburg in 2004. They had never been in Idaho, but when they came down into the valley, Peter uttered those famous words, "This is the Place!" They have loved the place and the people here.
They had intended to open another art gallery, but their Stake President smiled and said, "No, you're meant to serve in Deseret Industries 'til you die". They did service missions in both Idaho Falls and Rexburg stores for 10 years, and loved it. After that time, Peter commuted to Idaho Falls for several years and volunteered at the Development Workshop. He loved the people there and made lifetime friends with many. Peter's middle name, BENO, translates from Yugoslavian to English as GOOD MAN. He was that, to the joy of those who knew him.
Peter is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his children, Petra Kirsten Clinton (Allen), Teal Lynn Zankie (Linda), Joshua Luke Zankie. His grandchildren include: Sarah Lynn Clinton, Thane Liam Zickefoose, and Tatum Lowin Zickefoose.
Peter was adamant that he didn't want a funeral when he died. His desire was that people who wished to honor him could do it best by doing something good for someone who needed it. The family hopes that those who loved him will follow through with appropriate joy.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019