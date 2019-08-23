|
|
Phyllis Clarke Clements passed away on August 17, 2019 in her home in Sandy, Utah at the age of 106. Phyllis was born June 22, 1913 in Clarkston, Utah to John Roland Clarke and Nora Lloyd Redford. She spent her early years in the Rexburg, Idaho area and graduated from Madison High School in 1931. She met her eternal companion Denton Clements in high school where they were both student officers. They married December 5, 1933 in the Salt Lake City temple. They spent many years in Rexburg, Idaho where they were blessed with five children: Diane (Var, deceased) Winn, Marilyn (Harold) Wilkinson, Linda (Burton) Olsen, Boyd (Cynthia) Clements, and Susan (Matt, deceased) Smith. The family was blessed to have Patricia Brown (Silva) join the family for several years. In 1953, the family moved to Roseville, California where they resided until Denton's death in 2001. Phyllis then moved to Sandy, Utah.
She is survived by her brother J. Richard (Barbara) Clarke and her 5 children, 28 grandchildren, 107 great-grandchildren and 49 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Denton; her siblings LuNone (Ole) Heilesen, Devar (Martha) Clarke, Lyle (Marion) Brewer, Lorene Clarke, and Maxine (Hugh) Hillman; her sons in law Var (Diane) and Matt (Susan); and two great-grandchildren Simon Olsen and Jenna Winn.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 AM at the Alta Heights Ward Chapel, 1475 East 8600 South, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, August 23rd from 6:00-8:00 PM, and prior to the funeral at 9:30 am. There will also be a graveside service on Monday, August 26, at the Rexburg Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Condolences may be expressed at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 23, 2019