Ranae Merrill
1930 - 2020
Ranae Merrill, age 90, of Annis passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.
Ranae was born April 6, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter of Charles Wray Casper and Donna Miller Casper. Ranae was raised and attended schools in Lewisville and lived in Annis during her entire married life. She graduated from Midway High School. She married Glen Lewis Merrill on August 4, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ranae worked for a time at Melaleuca, Beehive Book, Christmastime, and most of her life as a Homemaker. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women.
Ranae loved music, travel, flowers, theatre, carousels, ferris wheels, reading, her car, her independence, and most of all, her family.
She is survived by four daughters, Diane (Randy) Allen of West Jordan, Utah, Marnae (Eric) Sundberg of Rexburg, Janet, (Larry) Stucki of Idaho Falls, Marilyn (Andy) Atkinson of Mendon, Utah; Three sons, Dennis (Rhonda) Merrill of Grant, Marlan (Linda) Merrill of Selah, Washington, Roger (Heidi) Merrill of Annis, brother, Darwin (Sharon) Casper of Lewisville, 28 grandchildren and 71 great grandchildren.
Ranae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, son-in-law Jeffrey Rhodes, granddaughter Joanne Merrill and great granddaughter Halle Merrill.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff and administration at The Homestead Assisted Living Center for their wonderful care and attention to our mother during her stay. Your kindness was so appreciated by our mother and she loved you all.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Annis Little Butte Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
May 15, 2020
Cindee and I are so sorry for your loss.
Bryce & Cindee Harmon
Friend
May 14, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of Ranae, beloved Mother and Grandmother.
Rest in Peace.
Linda Hancock
Family
May 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Barbara Thompson
Family
May 14, 2020
Your mother always treated us very well she was such a lady in her demeanor and people skills. The old stock in the Annis Ward is slowly slipping away. She will certainly always be remembered for her kindness and beauty. Sincerely,Gaylon & Clarene Hanson
Gaylon Hanson
May 14, 2020
Our love to you.
Blair and Bernice Raymond Poelman
Bernice Poelman
Family
May 14, 2020
Darwin & Sharon, sorry to read of your sister, Ranaes passing. She was a delightful person. Our condolences to you & your family.
