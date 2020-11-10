Ray Gene Peterson was suddenly called to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 due to heart failure while at home with his lovely wife, Shannon Rae Whitworth Peterson.



Ray was a loving husband of 42 years to Shannon and devoted father of six; Michael (Danielle), Nathan (Kristin), Erin, Ashley (Brian), Meghan (Randy), Morgan (Lacie) and proud grandfather to 18 grandchildren.



Ray will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and acts of philanthropy. Ray and his "Cupcake" served several missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Thailand, South Africa and as local missionaries. Together, Ray and Shannon enjoyed funding humanitarian efforts, supported many missionaries, engaged in charitable giving, and sponsored multiple scholarships.



Ray was a gifted businessman, talented real-estate investor, and successful inventor. He enjoyed BBQs, traveling, family time and Diet Pepsi. Ray was known for his humor and wit that could heal the world with quotable sayings like, "Hey you guys...Don't hate so much, let them live." Words of wisdom for our time!



Funeral arrangements have been made at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. First E., Rexburg, ID. A viewing for family and friends will be held 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th at the funeral home (masks are required). The funeral services will be for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.

