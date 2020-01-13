|
Rayola Mae Wheeler Klingler, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family January 11, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living center in Rexburg Idaho.
She was born May 6, 1931, in Moore, Idaho, the second child of Robert Joseph Wheeler and Thursa LaPriel Hardy Wheeler.
Rayola moved with her family to Moreland, Idaho at age 3, returning to Moore at age 11. She was a member of the first Butte High School graduating class of 1949 and attended school at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
On August 15, 1951, she married Lewis Klingler in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Rexburg for two years before moving to Moore in 1953 where they raised their family.
In 2017, she moved to Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, where she enjoyed making and serving new friends. She loved her many visits from family and friends. Her family greatly appreciates the loving care she received at Homestead.
Rayola was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, including Primary president and Relief Society president. Family was a central part of her life. She liked to cook and sew, crocheting afghans for grandchildren graduating from high school and making quilts for grandchildren when they married.
Rayola is survived by seven of her children: LeRae (Lynn) Bagley, Victor, ID; Lyle (Kay) Klingler, Mesa, AZ; LeAnn (Allen) Bailey, Arco, ID; Lyndell (Sheri) Klingler, Victor, ID; Larry (Angela) Klingler, Idaho Falls, ID; Ken (Marianne) Klingler, Orem, UT; Keith (Patti) Klingler, Valley Center, CA; one sister, Lois Browning, Pocatello, ID; two brothers, Delynn Wheeler of Valrico, FL and Byron Wheeler of Salt Lake City, UT; and 35 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Klingler; her son, Lorin Klingler; her daughter-in-law, Gloria Klingler; her parents and her younger brother, Eljay Wheeler.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Moore LDS stake center with Bishop Randall Purser conducting. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Arco, Idaho and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Lost River Cemetery in Moore following services.
